Free workshop to help companies get to grips with HR essentials

The HR Essentials event is being staged by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and HR expert Niamh Kelly at Aico’s head office at Mile End Business Park.

It will cover key HR and employment issues company owners and managers need to be aware of.

Niamh, director of the HR Dept Shropshire and who has more than 25 years’ experience in the sector, said employment laws were constantly changing but applied to all companies whatever their size.

“The law is the same regardless of how many staff you have. Getting things wrong however innocently, is not a defence in an Employment Tribunal and could cost your business thousands of pounds as well as damaging your business’s reputation,” she said.

“This is a ‘must-book’ practical event for any small business which does not have its own HR department, or which struggles to keep up with changes to employment law.”

The half-day workshop – which gets under way at 1pm on September 26 – will cover issues such as the difference between self-employed, worker and employee, how to calculate holiday entitlement and ensure compliance for part time and zero hours staff and some of the key discrimination risks businesses can face.

It will also look at issues around managing absence, disciplinary and grievance procedures, how to deal with the end of an employee’s employment and what the costs could be if you receive an Employment Tribunal claim.

The event is being hosted by Aico Ltd at their Centre of Excellence. Aico are market leaders in domestic and carbon monoxide protection, pioneering new technologies and offering high quality alarms throughout the UK.

Jane Pritchard, community liaison contact at Aico, said: “Building relationships with local businesses and organisations is of the essence to sustainability within our community.

“Aico is delighted to be working with the Marches Growth Hub, Shropshire and Niamh Kelly from the HR Dept Shropshire to host the HR Essentials event at our Centre of Excellence, Oswestry. This sounds a great half day workshop and we look forward to welcoming them.”

To book a place on the workshop visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/hr-essentials-for-your-business-tickets-63569316537