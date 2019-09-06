19 new jobs at Telford Aldi stores

Aldi, which has stores at Snedshill, Telford, Telford Central, Newport, and Wellington, has announced the recruitment drive.

It includes 15 Store Assistants and four Management Apprentices, who would work across the five stores.

The firm says store assistants would be paid £9.10 an hour and the jobs would be for 15 to 30 hours a week.

The company is also recruiting for management apprentices at the stores.

The firm's management development programme is designed to teach people to become deputy store managers.

Apprentices will complete a Level 2 Retailer Qualification in the first year of training, and then progress onto achieving a Level 3 Retail Team Leader Qualification in years two and three.

For information visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores