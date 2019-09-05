Newport Innovation Park 'will put town on global map'

The project for Newport Innovation Park, which could open next spring, will see premises built for scores of businesses over the coming years.

Councillor Peter Scott, one of the town's representatives on Telford & Wrekin Council, has said the development would be a game-changer for the town, helping to cement its status as a centre for the agri-tech industry.

The Newport North and West Councillor said: "I have been a supporter of this right from the start of the campaign. It is something the area needs and it will definitely put Newport on the map.

"People all round the world will know the agri-tech world centre is in Newport.

"I am really pleased it is happening. It will be bringing a lot of jobs to the town and a lot of world interest so I am absolutely 100 per cent behind this."

He added: "I have been in favour of this since its inception and the town council has also approved it because they can all see the benefits and they have worked closely with Telford & Wrekin Council to see this happen.

"I am really pleased planning permission has been passed for the first phase and look forward to work starting as soon as possible."

Full planning permission has been granted for 24 new business, industrial and storage units on the land near the south corner of the A41 and A518.

Watching brief

Outline planning consent has also been granted for two more phases, which would bring 19 larger buildings.

Telford & Wrekin Council is one of the co-applicants behind the plans, and Newport Town Council has promised to “maintain a watching brief on this long-term major construction and development".

A planning statement, prepared by Michael Gilbert of Peter Brett Associates on behalf of the applicants, said: “The proposed development is a key element of the Newport Innovation and Enterprise Package which recently secured £6.36 million funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership under the Local Growth Fund.

“The delivery of the NI Park on this allocated strategic employment area will provide a significant economic boost to the local area.

“The site will be split into three phases.

“Full planning permission is sought for Phase One, which is the eastern portion of the site.”

Mr Gilbert notes that phase one will provide 24 relatively small units, totalling 3,830 square metres of floorspace.

Full planning permission for Phases Two and Three will be sought at a later date, he adds.