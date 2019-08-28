New Co-op to open in Shifnal after £1million facelift

The store in Bradford Street, which has been closed for the last seven weeks, is expected to reopen on Thursday.

About £900,000 has been spent on making sure it runs on 100 per cent renewable energy, as well as implementing customer parking.

Ian Guest, Co-op store manager, said the renovation is aimed at benefitting the whole community.

He said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to make a significant investment in our Shifnal store – we are having a great response.

"Our aim is for the store to operate at the heart of local life and make a difference in the community. The store has a great look and range – it is all about delivering what our members and customers want, need and care about, conveniently.

Boost

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its members and the community."

He added: "Our members help us to make a difference locally, with money raised for local causes when shoppers swipe their membership card when they shop with us. The investment is a great way to mark the Co-op’s 175th anniversary year.”

Advertising

The 6,000 sq.ft store, which supports 26 jobs, will offer a range of produce and household supplies.

It will also bring a funding boost locally though the Co-op’s membership scheme.

Members receive a five per cent reward when they purchase own-brand products and services, with the Co-op giving a further one per cent to local causes.

The store will also offer a 10 per cent discount to students.