County to host events for business start-ups

The bootcamp is being hosted next Tuesday by growth specialists Good2Great at their Bridgnorth Business Hub in Whitburn Street.

Good2Great's head of start-up, Sally Themans, said that they had a wealth of experience with fledgling businesses in the region, having organised courses throughout the Marches region.

“Since 2011 over 1,000 would-be local entrepreneurs have attended, resulting in the creation of hundreds of businesses and new jobs in Shropshire and Herefordshire,” she said.

“We are expecting the bootcamp to be extremely popular and bookings are already rolling in – the last we hosted were sell-out successes.

“The event will benefit to people who have a business idea and want to take control of their own careers but are not sure what steps to take – it will provide an oversight into the many areas which need to be considered.”

Good2Great is also hosting two-day workshops from September 12 to 13 and October 1 to 2 which go into more depth and cover all issues around starting a business such as goal setting, brand and reputation and identifying leads.

Creating a marketing budget and using social media are also covered and there is a section on finance and business law.

“It’s a sad fact that many new businesses fail – or never get off the ground – because people are inexperienced and miss key considerations. We aim to give people the tools and confidence to get started,” Sally said.

The start up support is sponsored by leading local industry experts and attendees have access to specialists in finance, law, branding, design, web, premises, social media and product design, as well as what help is available and how to access it.

“We have helped a huge range of people create their own profitable and sustainable business – some of which have been life changing.

“Our area has the lowest failure rate in the UK for start-ups and we have worked tirelessly to play our small part in contributing to this success story.

“As well as benefiting the individuals and the local economy, the feedback we’ve received from them as they grow and thrive is amazing so we are looking forward to our next events,” she added.

Victoria Salisbury-Scott, who attended one of the sessions and has since gone on to open her own shop, Wild Iris, in Ironbridge, said: “The bootcamp gave me confidence, simplified the success planning process and left me less intimidated by the spinning plates.”

For more information see good-2-great.co.uk/how-we-help/#New-Business-Dream