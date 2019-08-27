Bumper cash boost to ‘hero’ Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice nurses came to say hello as Nick West, director at insolvency specialists BCR based on Battlefield Enterprise Park, presented proceeds from the fourth annual event which raised a record £1,040.

Bankers, lawyers and accountants drawn from local firms flocked to The Corbet Arms, Uffington, to be tested on their knowledge of all things British including questions on sport, geography, TV, music and current affairs.

Mr West said: “The quiz has become a firm favourite on the business social calendar and it was my pleasure to hand over our largest donation to date as the hospice celebrates its 30th anniversary.

“For three decades it has been a hero of our local community providing vital services with the utmost care and dedication.

“We have no trouble filling places at the quiz. Businesses willingly come forward to pay to take part and give generously to the raffle. Plans are already in the pipeline for another quiz next spring.”

The event attracted 40 general-knowledge buffs including bankers from NatWest, accountants from TCA and Whittingham Riddell and lawyers from FBC Manby Bowdler, Hatchers and McLoughlin & Co.

Hatchers held on to their quiz champions’ title for a second year.

Their support will help fund patient care at the hospice where work a new Living Well Centre is underway.

The facility, due to open next summer, will house therapy suites, treatment rooms, visitor facilities, learning resources and rehabilitation services.

Clare Gregory, matron at Severn Hospice, said: “I’m so grateful for the support of BCR for their donation of more than £1,000 following their recent charity quiz. For every £1 donated to us, 86p goes directly towards helping families living with an incurable condition in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

“Holding fundraisers like this are a really effective way of raising money and every single pound is so important to the families we care for. I see first-hand the incredible care that people receive and the support of those who took part in the quiz will mean we can be there for those who need us in the future.”