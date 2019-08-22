Scores of MoD Donnington staff moved for several days amid asbestos checks

The checks took place across six buildings at MoD Donnington in Telford, from Thursday, August 15, to Wednesday, August 21.

A spokesman for the MoD said that no asbestos had been discovered and workers had returned to their normal buildings as of Wednesday.

It is understood that the checks took place after concerns were raised about asbestos contamination in stock held at the site.

An MoD spokesman said: “We can confirm some buildings were temporarily closed at MoD Donnington as a precautionary measure while we tested for potential asbestos contamination. Staff were relocated to other buildings onsite while these checks were carried out where work continued as usual.

“As no asbestos was found, all buildings have now reopened.”

MoD Donnington is home to a number of buildings including a 'defence fulfilment centre', which stores and distributes supplies to UK troops.

It has not been confirmed which buildings were checked for the contamination.

The multi-million pound logistics hub opened at the site in 2017 after Telford won a long battle to secure the contract for the centre.

It is estimated that the centre will provide 700 jobs as well as bringing around £60 million in to the local economy.