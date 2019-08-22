Market Drayton solicitors given seal of approval

Onions & Davies, based in Cheshire Street, was assessed by the Law Society and has successfully joined the society's Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS).

It means the firm meets high standards in the home buying process.

David Williams, director and head of property, said: "Onions & Davies is delighted to have secured CQS status. Buying and selling a home can be a stressful time. By looking for a CQS firm like Onions & Davies the public can seek out a firm that has proved its commitment to quality.

“The overall beneficiaries will be clients who use Onions & Davies when buying a home. They will receive a reliable, efficient service as recognised by the CQS standard."

The scheme requires practices to undergo an assessment, compulsory training, self reporting, random audits and annual reviews in order to maintain CQS status. It is open only to members of the Law Society who meet the standards set by the scheme.

Law Society president Andrew Caplen said: "CQS is the quality mark of the home-buying sector and enables consumers to identify practices that provide a quality residential conveyancing service.

"With so many different conveyancing service providers out there CQS helps home-buyers and sellers seek out those that can provide a safe and efficient level of service."

To contact Onions & Davies, email david@onionsanddavies.co.uk or call 01630 652405.