Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

The Meadow Inn, which stands in the shadow of the iconic Ironbridge Power Station at the start of the Gorge, has experienced a number of management changes in recent years.

It has now been purchased by RB Inns and will, like the White Hart, be managed on a day-to-day basis by Alex Nicoll Business Management.

With its six letting bedrooms and location in an area of significant redevelopment and regeneration, The Meadow Inn appealed to the purchaser for its attractive long-term investment value.

Speaking of the pub’s future potential, Alex Nicoll who will oversee its management on behalf of the owners, said: “With a career that spans over 40 years in the hospitality trade and having managed the White Hart for RB Inns over the past five years, I have witnessed how that establishment has enjoyed a significant turnaround centred on a doubling of its turnover. I believe the future is similarly positive for The Meadow Inn.

“Having brought the pub up to a good standard of operation, we are now open and trading every day and planning for a short close down and refurbishment later in the year. Once that is complete, we anticipate increasing our staff headcount from eight to 15 full time equivalent jobs.”

Charlotte Nutting, head of FBC Manby Bowdler’s specialist leisure & hospitality team, oversaw the purchase of the pub’s freehold.

She added: “Being in such an iconic location makes The Meadow Inn popular with both local residents and the many tourists that visit the area. However, it hasn’t totally realised its full potential – until now.

“The RB Inns team and Alex Nicoll’s management approach will, however, no doubt transform the pub’s future and allow it to enjoy similar success to its sister establishment, The White Hart. The fact that its refurbishment will create a number of new jobs should also be celebrated as the town embarks on a period of significant transformation away from its industrial heritage.”