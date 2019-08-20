Coffee shop leads the way as pioneer of recyclable cup

Nicky B’s Bespoke Cakes & Coffee Shop located on Watergate Street in Whitchurch believes it is the first coffee shop in the county to use 100 per cent recyclable coffee cups.

According to a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Eunomia Research & Consulting, the UK is set to throw away a third more single-use coffee cups than at present by 2030.

Designed specifically to combat this, the Frugal Cup offers an environmentally-friendly solution for cafes and consumers seeking an alternative to non-recyclable disposable cups.

Fully recyclable and made from 96 per cent recycled materials, the Frugal Cup consists of two elements that separate so both the paperboard and food grade liner can be easily recycled during the standard recycling process.

The cup being trialled by Nicky B’s aims to raise awareness of the level of coffee cup waste in the industry. To mark the switch, Nicky B’s Bespoke Cakes & Coffee Shop will stock limited edition, exclusively designed cups by celebrity Frugalpac ambassador, BBC Radio personality and eco-warrior Gemma Cairney.

Michael Brayne, of Nicky B’s, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Frugalpac to take a big step towards operating more sustainably. We’re committed to doing what we can to help the reduction of coffee cup waste in the UK and encourage our customers to recycle their coffee cups after use, as we work towards supporting an environmentally sustainable economy.”

George Rumble, sales manager of Frugalpac, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Nicky B’s Bespoke Cakes & Coffee Shop onboard to support the #getFrugal campaign.

"To have the backing of a venue at the heart of a community is the best way spread the word about the innovative Frugal Cup, the first fully recyclable paper cup made of 96 per cent recycled materials that can also be recycled as part of the mainstream process. Nicky B’s is in a great position to help shift industry-wide attitudes on the recyclability of coffee cups, with the aim of working towards an environmentally sustainable economy. This is the start of the #getFrugal revolution in Shropshire.”