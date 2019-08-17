Shrewsbury Flower Show is summer centrepiece for local business

The fifth-generation family-run business welcomed colleagues, customers, and guests from the local community for the joyous occasion.

A special garden themed marquee was set up overlooking the arena where the business could entertain in style and people could enjoy the entertainment, live music and the fireworks finale.

On the opening evening of the two-day show, the Morris Marquee played host to an audience with writer, journalist and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup.

The audience was entertained by a hot seat interview with members of the Morris family, before the tables were turned and allowed guests to ask the TV personality a question of their own.

Shrewsbury Flower Show was chosen for the 150th celebrations because it has a special place in the town’s social calendar and a long and proud heritage. The Morris company has a long history associated with the famous show and was once the main outdoor caterer for the event.

In 2016 Chairman Robin Morris, great great grandson of founder James Kent Morris, became the first member of the Morris family to be president of the Shropshire Horticultural Society which has organised the Shrewsbury Flower Show since 1875.

This year Morris Site Machinery provided the latest eco TL90 Evolve mobile lighting tower which lit up the marquee as the evening entertainment unfolded. A replica of the original Morris Ford Model AA Bakery van made in 1928, and kindly lent by Morris Lubricants, created interest too. The original Morris’ Bakery Van still survives in a museum in Manchester.

The Morris enterprise started with a grocery shop and candle making business in Frankwell in 1869 and today employs 720 people.

It has remained true to its Shropshire roots while it has grown and diversified and now has three key trading businesses spanning commercial and residential property, nursing homes and an international site machinery business.