Brewery and visitor centre shortlisted for award

Monty's Brewery Visitor Centre, based in Montgomery, is a finalist in the Wales and Northern Island region of the Rural Business Awards 2019/20.

The centre, which showcases its beers, sells merchandise and develops new brews, will compete in the best rural tourism business category for a place in the national final.

Monty's was founded in 2009 by Pam and Russ Honeyman, and in 2015 they opened the visitor centre so guests could get up close to the brew-making process.

Russ said it was very exciting news for their business. He said: "We are used to our beers winning awards, but this is the first time we have entered the visitor centre.

"I hope it shows we give visitors, whether beer drinkers or not, an enjoyable, relaxed experience and an insight into what the brewery is all about.”

The awards celebrate businesses across the UK's rural economy, which is especially important in Wales.

Awards director and co-founder for the Rural Business Awards, Anna Price, said: "The 2019/20 awards have seen a record number of entries and it’s encouraging to see so many rural businesses express a desire to celebrate their successes on a regional and national scale."

The regional final for Wales and Northern Island will take place this autumn ahead of the national final next February.