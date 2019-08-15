Top Shrewsbury lawyer earns national recognition

The High Net Worth Guide - an independent industry guide published by Chambers and Partners, has praised Lynda Richards, of legal firm Aaron & Partners, for her work with high net worth individuals across the UK.

Lynda, a wills, trusts and tax partner at the firm, was hailed as “a complete star”, and was praised for having the right manner for advising clients in what can be a difficult time.

The annual Chambers and Partners guide recognises the top professional advisers to high net worth individuals and awards are judged on recent work, experience and testimonials from clients and other professionals.

Nick Clarke, Aaron & Partners’ senior partner said it is renowned for producing guides to the best lawyers in the UK legal industry.

He added: “It’s brilliant to see Lynda personally recognised for her work, alongside other members of the wills, trusts and tax department. It’s testament to the team we have built and the quality of the service we provide to our private clients.

“Our goal is to always focus on our clients’ objectives and on delivering excellent outcomes for them and this recognition reflects that commitment.”

Aaron & Partners’ Wills, Trust & Tax team was commended for being “highly proficient and very knowledgeable” as well as being a “highly professional and proactive team”.