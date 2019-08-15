Dozens of jobs under threat as Telford potato firm plans closure

Swancote Foods, based at Hortonwood 7, has confirmed it has entered into a 30-day period of consultation with its employees regarding the potential closure of the site.

The business, which is believed to employ dozens of people in Telford, produces processed potatoes for the food manufacturing sector and is owned by parent company Produce Investments Ltd (PI).

A statement on behalf of the company said: "The board of PI confirmed that the business has been operating at a loss for a number of years and that despite the best efforts of management and employees to improve the company’s fortunes, the business’ financial performance remains unsustainable.

"Further information will be communicated post conclusion of the consultation process."