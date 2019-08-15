Care home residents get mobile with new minibus

Coverage Care Services, which provides of 14 care homes across the county, invested in the wheelchair-friendly minibus for Montgomery House in Shrewsbury following a request from residents and a donation from Telford firm Fodens Solicitors.

The bus is now being used regularly for outings into the community.

Haf Evans, activities coordinator for the home based on Sundorne Road, said residents were delighted to be able to go on more spontaneous trips as well as organised outings.

She said: "Residents were asked to fill in a questionnaire on what they wished the donation to be spent on and the majority said a minibus. It was very much their choice and we have been here, there and everywhere in it.

"Residents have enjoyed outings to take part in a Dementia Friendly Choir Service, coffee mornings and other activities.

"It's incredibly important to us that our residents get to take part in activities outside of the home and the new bus is making this much easier for everyone."

The donation was made by Fodens Solicitors following the opening of its head office near Telford.

The £15,000 was given to the home's Comfort Fund and residents and staff have spent some time deciding how best to spend the money.

Residents were asked to complete a survey which included a list of ideas such as a wheelchair accessible greenhouse and gardening aides but the majority decided a new mini bus would be the most beneficial.

Coverage Care chief executive Chris Wall said: "We are very grateful to Fodens for choosing to support Montgomery House and we feel residents and staff have made a magnificent decision.

"The new minibus is helping residents to get out and about in the community more, socialise and take part in activities outside of the home, which is tremendous."

Stephen Foden, director of Fodens Solicitors, said: "We are delighted staff and residents at Montgomery House have decided to invest the money in a new mini bus. It's so important for residents to maintain links with their local community and the new bus will provide greater freedom and flexibility for them to go on outings and take part in group meetings."