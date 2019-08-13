Newly-refurbished Shropshire pub creating 70 jobs

The new gastro pub from the Parogon Group – The Red House in Lilleshall – will officially open on September 10.

Up to 37 positions are available in the kitchen, while recruitment for 30 jobs for the front of house staff is ongoing.

The management team is almost complete with three more positions available.

General manager Richard Knight has climbed his way up at Parogon over four years working across four sites and helped to open the last venue – The Seven Stars near Stafford.

Richard said: “Opening up the Seven Stars was an incredible achievement and also super successful.

"During my time at the Seven Stars I helped develop staff around me and feed the Parogon ethos to all. I have also been trained in the kitchen to a sous chef standard.

“I have now been given the opportunity to open the Red House as general manager and I’m very excited to get started.

"Contractors P M Lally have done an excellent job in helping us to refurbish the existing premises and I can’t wait for the public to see the changes and start enjoying our food, drinks and atmosphere.”

The Red House is the latest venue joining the Parogon Group which comprises of The Swan With Two Necks, The Wayfarer, The Orange Tree, Blockhouse at The Sheet Anchor, The Boars Head and The Seven Stars.