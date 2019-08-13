Chance to rent in industrial quarter of Shrewsbury

Two adjoining units covering a total of more than 18,000 square feet have become available due to the restructuring of a well-established company in Ennerdale Road, Harlescott.

The property benefits from gantry cranes and a spray booth and while it would be ideal for industrial use, it has the option of filling a variety of other requirements with the bays available to rent individually or as a whole.

The property is available to rent through Howie, Kent & Co – a local agent currently seeing a big increase in demand for its services in both the residential and commercial property markets.

With a strong base of clients in the south east, it is growing the business in Shropshire.

Duncan Howie, of Howie, Kent & Co, said: “There may be some concerns in certain quarters over life after Brexit, but we have been pleased with the growing number of instructions we are receiving, property is still being rented, and we are delighted to be playing such a major role in helping both local and national firms meet their business needs.

"Business is thriving in Shrewsbury and there are not that many premises that become available in the Harlescott area, so this is a wonderful opportunity for a firm looking for a new location or additional storage.

“The units have come onto the rental market following the restructuring of a highly respected steel fabrication company resulting in the consolidation of required space.

“It would be an ideal place for an industrial engineering facility but would also be suitable for a variety of other uses within Use Classes B1 Business, B2 General Industrial and B8 Storage and Distribution – creating a range of opportunities for anyone looking for a base in this part of town.

Advertising

“Unit 1 covers a space of about 7,550 square feet, has a minimum height of six metres, and also benefits from about 2,000 square feet of offices laid out over two floors. This space includes a reception area, three offices, kitchen and toilet on the ground floor and four offices on the first floor. The rent is £46,200 per year.

“The second unit covers about 8,100 square feet, enjoys a minimum height of 7.6 metres, including an office area extending to some 450 square feet. The rent is £34,200 per year.

“Both units benefit from a concrete floor, roller shutters to the front, five tonne gantry lifting cranes and car parking.

“It is a major instruction for us and the location coupled with its flexible use options makes it a highly desirable property – one which has already sparked a high level of interest.”

For more information about the property, call Howie, Kent & Co on 01743 404925 or visit howiekentandco.com/lettings/commercial/industrial-unit-to-let-on-ennerdale-road-harlescott-industrial-estate