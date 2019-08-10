Music therapy business shortlisted for award

Now in its 10th year the awards and summit, are designed to demonstrate enterprise, talent and innovation from across the region’s thriving business community.

Eve Whitmore launched Kiddleydivey five years ago and says she is thrilled to have been shortlisted.

Her business takes music and movement to care homes and community settings.

"We specialise in those who live with dementia," she said.

"Our sessions stimulate mentally, physically and emotionally, bringing joy and a sense of achievement. We mainly work in residential and nursing care settings but also deliver sessions within the community. Through the Shifnal & Albrighton MHA Live at Home Scheme and Age UK's Diamond Drop In community groups, our sessions provide respite to carers and laughter, stimulus and a feeling of "worth" to participants.

"We partner with local primary schools to educate the children about the benefits of music for the elderly. We offer school demonstrations and also take the children into care homes to help deliver sessions."

Eve said that five years ago, family and friends thought she was crazy to start an unproven franchise.

"I came from a Yellow Pages sales background, nothing musical. I argued someone had to be the first McDonalds franchisee. Determined, I grew 60 new clients within 8 months. After two years the franchise was flying when I was diagnosed unexpectedly with Myeloma. Working during eight months of chemo, I trained two employees to continue Kiddleydivey while I received a stem cell transplant. Within four months I was back at work and 18 months on Kiddleydivey and I not only survived but thrived."