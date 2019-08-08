180 jobs at risk as Mahle confirms Telford site closure

German-owned Mahle said in June that it was weighing up the factory's future due to a decline in order levels and a "planned reduction in investments and production locations".

In a fresh statement, it said it had completed the consultation process with employees and unions, but no alternatives could be realised to allow the plant at Halesfield 25 to remain open.

The statement on behalf of plant manager, Scott Ferguson, said: "I can confirm that the collective consultation process has been completed at the Mahle Filter Systems Plant in Telford.

"Through many constructive meetings with the union and the employee council, no feasible alternatives could be realised to allow the plant to remain open in the future. As such the company is now proceeding to implement its proposal to close the plant.

"From a timing perspective, there will be no job losses at the plant in 2019 and closure will be phased over 2020 and 2021."

Mahle, which also has a distribution facility in Bilston, is an international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry.

The group consists of four business units – engine systems and components, filtration and engine peripherals, thermal management, and aftermarket.

Products are fitted in at least every second vehicle worldwide. Components and systems from Mahle are also used off the road – in stationary applications, for mobile machinery, rail transport and for marine applications.