Football programme's coming home

Shrewsbury-based Reech Media has won the contract to design the club's programmes for the next two years, while the printing work will be carried out by WPG, which has bases in Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

The Shrews' programmes had previously been designed in London and printed in Merthyr Tydfill. However club chief executive Brian Caldwell wanted to bring the work to the town.

Managing director of WPG Paul Jones said: “We used to work with the football club years ago as their official printers for their programmes.

"I’m very excited that we once again have the opportunity to work with such a brilliant group of people.

"We have recently invested in a new LED printing-press which offers instant drying, meaning that the programmes can be printed to a high quality and with a quick turnover.”

Managing director at Reech Media, Rob Hughes, commented added: “I’ve been a supporter of Shrewsbury Town Football Club ever since I was young so it’s such a great achievement to be able to work on their programme.

Mr Caldwell said it was important to the club to find a local design agency and printing company to work on the programmes.

"We are a Shropshire football team, with Shropshire at our core, it was important that we forged a long-lasting relationship with businesses across Shropshire."