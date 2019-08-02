Eight jobs to be created at historic Ludlow hotel

The first phase of the £500,000 refurbishment of the historic Feathers Hotel in Ludlow was celebrated in May with the opening of the tea room.

Bosses are now looking ahead to the opening of the restaurant which will recruit at least eight people.

With bold ambitions to achieve two Rosettes in the first six months for its new restaurant, the team are keen to attract a passionate head chef who can lead the hotel to achieve a level of excellence once more.

Wayne Nell, group executive chef for Crest Hotels said: “The re-opening of the Feathers Hotel is hotly anticipated and it is paramount that we have the right team in place to help achieve our vision for the venue and deliver the levels of service and top quality food and beverage offering that our visitors will expect.

“We are perfectly placed to find and attract that talent right here in Shropshire with so many fine dining eateries in the county and we look forward to hearing from passionate people looking for the next step on their career ladder or someone looking for a new culinary challenge.”

The roles to be secured include head chef, commis chef and kitchen porter through to food and beverage team leader and at least four front of house assistants.

There is two open days planned on August 8 and 28 to meet the team.

For more information contact the hotel via email on manager@feathersatludlow.co.uk