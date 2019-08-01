Big break for new businesses

Telford Slings and Sew Wise will be based in the shopping mall until Sunday after winning its Step UP competition for new businesses.

The event was held as part of a scheme to mark Independent Retailer month.

Sew Wise, run by Anne Owen from Wellington, creates home decor items and keepsakes from fabrics which might otherwise go to waste.

She said her idea came from a passion for sustainability.

Having volunteered for a research project looking at the sustainability of textiles and the amount of fabric that goes into landfill, Anne said she wanted to reduce the problem.

One of the best-selling products is a personalised commemorative bunting.

“I am passionate about the environment and looking at ways I can help in my own little way," she said.

"Being a volunteer for the research project I was involved in opened my eyes to how much textile fabric is going into landfill.

"I have always been a seamstress and thought what better way to use my skill than to up-cycle textiles into something new.”

The two new businesses also received expert advice and support from the centre team to help understand the shopping centre environment and customer expectations.

shopping centre environment and customer expectations. Telford Slings, operated by Helen who is a mum of two from Muxton, sells baby slings along with advice and support regarding their benefits. The idea stemmed from her youngest child having a reflux, and needing to be upright for the majority of the time.

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre said:“It has been such a pleasure to work with Helen and Anne and learn more about their businesses.

"They have such a passion for what they do with great motivation and great products that have real benefits.

"It’s so refreshing to find such entrepreneurship right on our doorstep and we are sure this is just the beginning of exciting journeys for them both.“