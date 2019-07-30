Farm chalet near Oswestry to be transformed into equestrian holiday let

Shropshire Council planning chiefs have approved the plans for Moorehouse Farm, Craig-Llwyn, in Trefonen.

The plans were submitted by the Bird family, who run an equestrian business at the site.

Agents Concept Town Planners said in a statement: “The proposal has been submitted in an application for full planning permission to request for the change of use of an existing chalet style building to a holiday let and change of use of paddock for horse/trailers for visitors staying overnight.

“The site forms land that is part of an existing commercial livery business which includes the surrounding land that is utilised for the grazing and exercising of horses and also includes Moorehouse Farm where the applicant resides.

“Moorehouse Farm also has three bed and breakfast bedrooms on offer to visiting guests.

“The applicants purchased the property in early 2018 and have embarked on a programme of modernising the equestrian facilities by demolishing and replacing old stables with new buildings on site which was permitted. This planning application seeks full planning permission for the change of use for two elements in respect to the land at Moorehouse Farm.

“The first element involves the change of use of an existing chalet style building into holiday let in order to accommodate overnight guests who will be using the equestrian facilities at Moorehouse Farm.

“The second element of this application is to change the use of part of an existing paddock for three hard standing pitches with electric hook-up points to accommodate horse box/trailers for visitors to stay overnight as many of these have integrated sleeping cabins.

“For those horse boxes which do not have sleeping cabins an area has been set aside for camping.”

“The applicant considers this necessary as certain customers of the equestrian facilities might prefer the comfort and privacy of their own overnight accommodation and would have the choice to either stay the chalet style building or within or close to their horsebox/trailer.”