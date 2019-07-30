Cool 5k investment at Telford venue

Nicola Casey who runs Casey’s in Donnington this month celebrated her six year anniversary since taking over the former Cordingley Hall with a Peaky Blinders evening.

Following a full transformation of the building, Mrs Casey said they struggled to find a cooling system which was right for the cellar in the 40-year-old building.

But at last the search is over and the cellar cooling system has been installed ready for the summer long packed programme of parties, celebrations and conferences.

Mrs Casey, who is often seen meeting guests before taking to the stage as part of the entertainment acts, said: “The new cellar cooling system has been installed. It has been no easy task to find the right one for our cellar as the building which is over 40 years old provided us with a few hurdles to get over.

“We have now found the right unit and after our successful taste test we can confirm the beer tastes great. It was good before but we listened to our customers and now it is fantastic.

“This was a vital investment and worth every penny of the £5,000 as if the drink isn’t right then people don’t want to return. We have listened to feedback from our customers and they can now feel confident that our drinks taste great.”

Mrs Casey said they are now looking to change their range of drinks available as the lack of an appropriate cooling system meant they had to limit their offering.

“This cooling system will open up new avenues for us and we will be running social media polls to find the most popular choices,” she added.

“Christmas bookings are well underway with our Mardi Gras and Top of the Pops themed evenings so this will only enhance our offering.

“We want to thank all of our customers who have supported us from day one – it has been a huge success and worth every penny of investment.

“This latest investment of £5,000 will mean the customers will be happy and if they are happy then we are happy.”

Mrs Casey said the successful venue had hosted many events since opening six years ago including wedding receptions, charity balls, conferences and training events, birthday parties, corporate celebrations and networking events, kids parties and christenings. Anybody wanting more information should email Nicola on cordingley@caseysvenues.co.uk