£10m Growth Challenge launched

Marches Growth Hub chairman Paul Hinkins told a special summit the funding would fire up the economy and create one of the best places to live in the country.

His comments came as he officially launched the Marches Growth Hub’s £10 million Growth Challenge to businesses across the region at the event in Shrewsbury.

“This challenge is a major new campaign to help deliver funding and support to Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s fabulous business community, drawing together the £10 million available in ERDF and Midlands Engine Investment Fund support over the next three years under one banner.

“We know that it can sometimes be confusing for businesses to find out just what is available in terms of support, but with this new challenge and the help of our Marches Growth Hub teams it will not be confusing at all.

“There is £10 million sitting here for the next three years and I want to make sure every penny of it is used to help our businesses grow. All businesses have to do is get in touch with our growth hub teams to find out what they could eligible for and we will take the strain out of the gain.”

The money comes from programmes such as the Business Growth Programme 2, the Marches Building Investment Grant and the Business Energy Efficiency Programme as well as the Midlands Engine Investment Fund itself.

Mr Hinkins said the Marches Growth Hub was one of the best performing in the country and the region also boasted the country’s second-best survival rate for new business start-ups.

“With this funding, and the expertise of the Marches Growth Hub, we can help business to innovate into new sectors, drive up skills, boost wealth and create one of the best places to live anywhere in the UK.”

The launch took place at the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire’s hugely successful Summer Funding Summit at Shrewsbury Town which attracted 36 exhibitors and 85 delegates to hear about the range of finance streams available to business.

More details about the Marches Growth Hub and the range of business funding schemes and projects available across the Marches can be found at marchesgrowthhub.co.uk