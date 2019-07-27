18 jobs on the way as Starbucks plan for Telford retail park gets go-ahead

The outlet will create 18 full-time jobs, but will also mean the loss of 30 parking spaces.

The plans were submitted by Telford Bridge Property Ltd.

A report, which was submitted with the application, says: “The site is currently located within the Telford Bridge Retail Park and adjacent to the main vehicular access into the park from Colliers Way.

“The site comprises existing car parking spaces and an area of low-level shrub planting.

“The proposed building sits within the centre of the site with a one-way drive-through lane routed around it.”

The application form states there are currently 39 parking spaces on the site, of which nine will remain after construction.

It adds that customers will still have 'full access to the parking spaces within the wider retail park'.

Telford & Wrekin Council approved the plans.