Shrewsbury coffee shop and cocktail bar to change hands

The Pour House in Frankwell is an independent bar and has been open for four years but, due to a change in circumstances, has now got new owners.

It will close from Monday while the handover takes place but the owners are promising that it will continue to offer the high level of service is has offered since it opened.

Team Pour House took to social media to break the news.

In a Facebook post they said: "Due to the tough trading conditions you've all heard about combined with some very difficult family matters for our owner the decision was taken a little while ago to find a buyer for The Pour House.

"We didn't want to see our little dream, that has achieved some very big things, vanish like so many others before us so we set out to find some like minded people with the resources and the vision to push things to the next level.

"So after careful selection we are extremely pleased to say we have found exactly those people, we will allow them to introduce themselves in good time but they share our same ethos. They aim to keep the core of what we do here and most importantly they share our commitment of care and dedication to craft an experience like no other in town and continuing to bring you innovative and exciting products and events.

"This is going to be our last weekend under the current owners followed by a short closure from Monday whilst the new guys get set up."