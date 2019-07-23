Furrows opens specialist transit showroom

The new MS-RT showroom has been launched at the group’s Shrewsbury dealership in Harlescott Lane, next door to the existing transit centre and the commercial service department.

It offers bespoke vehicles with upgraded interiors and remodelled external features.

Transit centre manager, Baz Hoare, said: “We are honoured to be one of only two dedicated MS-RT dealerships in the UK, and there has already been a huge amount of interest in our new venture.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our team and securing the brand for our Shrewsbury dealership is a real coup that shows just how strong our relationship is with Ford.

“And by offering the MS-RT brand, our commercial business continues to expand and our reputation for leading the way when it comes to commercial vehicles goes from strength-to-strength.”

At the showroom opening, visitors to the dealership had the chance to see the bespoke Explorer Sport camper van converted by Rolling Homes in Shrewsbury, that is unique to Furrows.

It was originally unveiled at the Camping and Caravan Show at the NEC in Birmingham, and it created such a buzz that the Furrows team was keen to give local customers the opportunity to see it close-up.

“The camper van combines handmade interior styling luxury with sporting heritage, and is a great example of two British companies converting the best-selling commercial vehicle in the UK,” said Baz.

At the showroom opening, as well as demonstration vehicles to view, there were also dedicated specialists on hand to advise on the vehicle range and funding options available.