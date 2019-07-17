Crowdfunding under way to help Telford woman's green shop dream come true

Keli King, who works for a waste management company and is currently on maternity leave, wants to make the Little Green Pantry a place in Telford where people can buy food and drink with zero non-recyclable packaging and zero waste.

She has been surveying people in Telford to see if the idea would be viable, and she said the response was encouraging.

"It's early days at the moment, I'm just getting people's interest. I sent out a market research form recently, and within a couple of days I have had over 200 responses from people saying they would use a shop like that.

"I set up a Facebook page for more of a presence and there is a crowdfunder."

Keli, 34, became passionate about environmentalism after seeing programmes about waste and the 'Plastic-free July' initiative in Australia, which she struggled to replicate in Telford with the dearth of options available.

Option

The Little Green Pantry would sell food and drink with no plastic packaging involved, and suppliers would collect used containers before cleaning them, refilling them and sending them back out.

Keli said: "I said if nobody else is doing it I want to make a difference and get it started to give someone an option to shop in a different way.

Advertising

"I'm going to start with food and drink because that's what can make the most difference.

"It's really early days but I'm hoping in the next couple of months I will be able to get set up with a market stall once a week, or a pop-up shop.

"I'm in talks with some farm shops and environmental cafes at the moment.

"It all seems positive and there's been lots of interest. It's just getting momentum to support us with crowdfunding to help with set-up costs."

To learn more visit facebook.com/thelittlegreenpantry or to donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/the-little-green-pantry-1