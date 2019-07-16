Waste management firm Reconomy commemorates 25 years

As the UK’s leading provider of outsourced waste management and resource-led services, Reconomy has grown from humble beginnings into one of the environmental sector’s leading names.

To celebrate reaching this important milestone, over the weekend Reconomy held a spectacular summer party for its employees and their families, inviting all 500-plus staff members from across its offices nationwide.

Live music, free food and drink, and a range of fun activities including electric go-karts, bouncy castles and a mini petting farm were all provided by the company, whilst a charity raffle in aid of Breast Cancer Now raised more than £4,000.

Chief executive of Reconomy, Paul Cox, said: “We are enormously proud of everything we’re accomplishing at Reconomy, none of which would be possible without the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our people make us the family-orientated business that we are and rightfully share in all our successes.

“The summer party has been a great opportunity for us all to come together, celebrate our recent achievements and reflect on just how far we have come over the last 25 years. Reaching our silver anniversary is an important milestone to commemorate. Here’s to the next 25 years!”

Having been crowned Company of the Year at the 2017 Shropshire Business Awards, Reconomy continues to be one of the county’s fastest growing companies; currently employing 500 plus people, 66 per cent of which live locally.

Based on Stafford Park in Telford, Reconomy has seen significant levels of growth over the last five years and is predicted to surpass £250 million turnover before the end of 2019.