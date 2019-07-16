Two Telford firms in the running for rural business award

Shropshire Festivals and Wild Survivor have been shortlisted for a 2019/20 Rural Business Award, held in partnership with Amazon.

The local companies will battle it out against fellow rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the region for a place at the national final. The regional final will be held at University of Nottingham on 4th October 2019, with the National Final taking place early next year.

Shortlisted in the Best Rural Tourism category, Shropshire Festivals organises events for the county throughout the year, including Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Kids Festival and Shropshire Oktoberfest. The company’s ethos is to provide the local community with days out filled with fun, that create memories to treasure for a lifetime.

Shrewsbury Food Festival

Wild Survivor has been shortlisted in the Best Rural Recreational or Outdoor Pursuits Business category. Wild Survivor is made up of a team of military veterans, outdoor instructors and subject experts on a mission to build teamwork, strength of character, resilience, determination.

The Rural Business Awards 2019/20, in partnership with Amazon, will mark the Awards’ fifth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy – a segment which employs in excess of 3.4 million people in over 750,000 businesses in England alone. The Awards are organised by rural business for rural business with the aim of celebrating the achievements of rural businesses and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said: “We’ve long held the view that rural businesses are among the most innovative and inventive in the country and the Rural Business Awards really showcases that. To be shortlisted for an Award this year is a real thrill for us and we’re excited to attend the big event later in the year."