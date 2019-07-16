Sixty new jobs at Transport for Wales as part of £5 billion investment programme

A major part of the plans is the development of the South Wales Metro, a multimodal integrated public transport network which will transform rail services, local bus services and active travel.

Transport for Wales Rail Services will be responsible for day to day management of railway infrastructure assets, renewals and asset operations management for the next 14 years with effect from this autumn.

They are therefore looking to build their team, offering 60 new jobs to be based at their new Treforest Estate facility.

They are looking for highly skilled and experienced individuals for a wide range of roles including Engineers, Operatives, Administrators and Managers.

Simon Rhoden, Infrastructure Services Director, Transport for Wales Rail Services said: “The South Wales Metro will revolutionise transport for local communities and improve connectivity across the region. We are currently recruiting for a range of skilled jobs in our infrastructure team and welcome applications.

"It’s great to be part of the ongoing operations and maintenance of the Cardiff Valleys railway where we are transforming the network that will not only improve the lives of people within Wales but also offers opportunities for employment.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said:“Transport for Wales are transforming the transport sector in Wales, through implementation of our £5 billion investment programme. Transport is fundamental to the economy in Wales and as we develop our £738 million South Wales Metro, we are providing job opportunities for skilled individuals in our Rail Services team.”