Big success for apT breakfast meeting

Telford development consultancy apT said it was thrilled with the success of the event in Oakengates, which saw its Highways Development team unveil a new design guide for projects in Telford and Wrekin.

The guide provides highways advice, specifications and guidance to developers to help ensure projects run successfully from start to finish.

Nick McGurk, apT’s Highways development team manager, told the event the team had made huge strides over the last two years in building closer working relationships with developers, growing its in-house expertise and improving its service.

“Over the last two years we have been working to transform the team and the way we work. We are part of the whole planning team, do all our work in-house with no consultants and pride ourselves on our professional service.

“The benefits for our clients are a much more proactive service, faster turnaround times, fewer abortive works, improved quality and a smooth and efficient process.

“We have created our new design guide so that developers know right at the earliest stage of a project exactly what the process is and what our expectations are.”

The event also heard from principal engineer Mark Rowley and senior development control engineer Neil Archer about the work the team had done to develop its service, and ended with a 30-minute open session discussing ways the service could evolve in the future.

apT business manager Siobhan Martin said she was delighted with the success of the event.

“We are working with developers throughout Telford, Shropshire, and beyond and it was particularly satisfying to see that reflected in the attendance. The feedback we have received both on the service provided by the highways development team and this event has been excellent,” she said.

apT, which is part of Telford & Wrekin Council, is the Midlands’ first public sector commercial planning, development and environmental consultancy.