Aldi and care home plan for Market Drayton given green light

The German supermarket chain had proposed to build a new store at the Vicon Works site near Milton Drive and the A53 in the north of Market Drayton, creating 40 jobs in the process.

It also includes outline permission for a care home which would mean the equivalent of 60 new full-time jobs.

The hybrid application was warmly-received at consultation events by Market Drayton residents, who said it would bring extra jobs and more competition to the town’s economy.

The store will have 140 car parking spaces.

Shropshire Council and Market Drayton Town Council’s Roy Aldcroft said: “It’s good news for Market Drayton – as the town expands we’ll need a variety of retail outlets to choose from.

“The possibility of a good-sized nursing home will be a welcome addition to very stretched facilities in the area and may help relieve some of the bed problems at local hospitals.”

Councillor Mark Whittle said the addition of a care home will give security to the older population.

“We’re in great need of a new care home here in Market Drayton,” he said.

“It’s vital that the residents of this town can stay in Market Drayton when they get to a certain age instead of having to go to Whitchurch or further afield. This will give them security for the future.

“I’m also obviously delighted that an international organisation the size of Aldi has chosen Market Drayton. The town is growing so we do need more choice for the people.”

The council’s decision to grant permission was delegated to officers.

Their report concluded: “The Business and Enterprise Service supports the application which will result in the creation of up to 100 jobs and provide a wider range and choice of convenience goods shopping.

“The proposal, which includes the redevelopment of a brownfield site, will underpin the role and function of Market Drayton as a key centre serving its residents and a large rural hinterland.

“The retail impact assessment indicates that as the store will be located next to and gain access from the A53, its impact will be on the nearby Morrisons and Lidl stores, edge of the town centre stores, rather than town centre shops. This effect however is not considered to be significant.

“In addition the store is forecast to clawback spend which is leaking from the town.”