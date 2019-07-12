Superdrug puts in plans for second Shrewsbury store

The health and beauty retailer is asking permission to install a new shop front on Unit 3 in Meole Brace Retail Park.

The plans are for two new illuminated Superdrug signs.

It already has a shop in the town centre on Pride Hill.

Elsewhere on the retail park, plans to install a new shop front at the former Toys R Us unit is well underway.

Home Bargains, which already has two shops in Shrewsbury, is set to take over the store and create 50 new jobs.