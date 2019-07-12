Refurbished Telford dementia unit opens its doors

The 12-bed Kingfisher unit at Lightmoor View has been renovated to include specialist facilities and new en-suite bedrooms that will encourage residents living with dementia to live more independent and active lives.

The remodel has included renovating the kitchen to be more user-friendly so residents can prepare food themselves, bedrooms have undergone a makeover with individual front doors, new signage has been introduced and a host of new dementia friendly activities have been added throughout the home.

Lightmoor View, which is run by Shropshire’s largest independent care provider Coverage Care Services, caters for up to 75 people living with dementia. It has six independent home units, including the newly refurbished Kingfisher Unit, and was rated ‘good’ following its latest inspection by care watchdogs.

Manager Michelle Yates said: “Lightmoor View opened 10 years ago and in that time, we have recognised the growing and complex needs of people living with dementia.

“The new look Kingfisher Suite aims to address some of these needs by providing a more tranquil, domestic environment for residents to live in on a day-to-day basis.

“It now has a fully-functioning kitchen and residents are encouraged to do as much as they can including making their own sandwiches, pizzas and cakes. Residents are also encouraged to do simple domestic chores such as shoe cleaning and ironing to help them maintain independence.

“As residents’ needs change, nurses within the home are able to support individuals along with professionals from expert external agencies. Our aim is to offer a home from home environment that seamlessly supports the physical and mental well-being of our residents while allowing them to live as independently as possible.”

Coverage Care chief executive, Chris Wall, added: “Following on from a very positive inspection by the Care Quality Commission, this is another investment at Lightmoor View to provide a stimulating and fulfilling environment for residents.

“The redeveloped unit has already been very well received by existing residents and Michelle and her team should be very proud of what they have achieved.”