Finishing touches to Telford Shopping Centre's Fashion Quarter

Both retailers are increasing their presence in Telford with Next upsizing to a 30,000 sq ft store and New Look to a 16,000 sq ft store on new 10-year leases.

H&M and River Island will also be opening their new shops later in the year, with everything open and complete before the shopping centre begins its Christmas launch on November 16.

The Fashion Quarter will see the redevelopment and extension of New Row and New Street, retaining House of Fraser as the anchor as well as existing tenants Zara and River Island.

The fashion quarter is one of three ongoing redevelopment projects across Telford Shopping Centre.

The £55 million project also includes the Northern Quarter, near Aldi, and the Southern Quarter, near Southwater.