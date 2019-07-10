'Escape rooms' plan for empty Telford warehouse

The submission to Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee, made by Thomas Hurst, of Ellesmere, will see an empty unit on Halesfield 23, east of the A442, used for the activity, next to Eurofit Autocentres.

The proposals are for the 470sqm site to be turned into a series of themed rooms that teams have to escape from by working out clues, solving quizzes and completing puzzles.

If approved, the plans would create two full-time and six part-time jobs, equalling five full-time jobs in total.

The applicant has applied for the business to open between 12pm-10pm from Monday to Friday and 10am-10pm on Saturday, Sunday and bank holidays.

It would join Shropshire's other escape rooms, including XscapeNow in Ketley Business Park, and Adventure Vault in Shrewsbury.

The council will make a decision on the application in the coming months.