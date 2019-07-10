Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment sees sales grow

The bowling alley operator benefited from cooler conditions than last year throughout May and June, which helped draw more customers into its bowling centres, it said.

Ten Entertainment made £41.4 million worth of sales in the first half of 2019.

A 7.4 per cent like-for-like growth made up the bulk of the 9.6 per cent year-on-year increase. Newly-opened facilities accounted for 2.2 per cent of the growth.

Chief executive Duncan Garrood said: “The business has shown strong growth in the first half driven by the continuous improvement of the quality of the customer proposition and accelerated investment in digital marketing.

“Our expansion plans are on track with the acquisition of two sites in the first half and we are very focused on acquiring further sites in the second half. We look forward to delivering another year of profitable progress.”

The firm has poured more money into targeted advertising and measures to improve customer experience in recent months. The board hopes this will “drive long term growth”. It said it would “begin to show benefits towards the end of the second half”.

Ten Entertainment runs 45 bowling alleys across Britain, and recently acquired new sites in Southport and Falkirk.