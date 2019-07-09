Two Shropshire chemists shops up for sale

Rowlands Pharmacy on Cross Street, Ellesmere and another on High Street, Whitchurch are two of 70 that the company is planning to sell off nationwide.

Twenty of the Rowlands pharmacies are located in GP surgeries or health centres.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market the pharmacies for sale.

Kenny Black, managing director of Rowlands Pharmacy said: “We are committed to investing in the future and changing our dispensing processes in order to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for the business, enable colleagues to spend more time with patients and reinforce the role of Rowlands pharmacies as local health care hubs.

"As a result, we need to focus our investment on a slightly smaller Rowlands pharmacy network than we have today.

“We are confident the branches we are divesting have the potential for future growth to meet emerging healthcare needs and will create an exciting opportunity for first-time buyers and existing independent contractors to develop and expand the range of services offered on a more localised basis.

“Our branch colleagues will be fully informed and supported throughout this process.”

Staff will be redeployed.