Firms to go all out for cricket fundraiser

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Pure Telecom Challenge will be held at Wrekin College on Thursday and has proved so successful in previous years, it has been extended to include a live band who will play two sets into the evening.

It’s the 13th staging of the annual event – the largest on the local business calendar and is regularly attended by nearly 700 guests. The cricket match will feature Shropshire against Scottish champions Grange CC and will get under way at 11am.

After the cricket, Midlands-based band Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will entertain guests and their friends with two sets playing between 6-6.40pm and 7.10-7.50pm, and they will also be able to enjoy a gin bar and wood-fired pizzas.

Shropshire Cricket Club chairman Toby Shaw said the day had a packed and exciting itinerary to look forward to.

“We have a number of new additions this year and are delighted to be putting on a live band to make a very special day just that little bit more special for our guests to enjoy,” he said.

“Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will be taking to the stage after the cricket finishes and will add an extra dimension to what always proves to be a hugely successful day. The band are based in the Midlands and have an energetic live show with their 50s and 60s rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza.

“There will be a gin bar and wood fired pizzas, provided by Delicious Graze, taking us through the evening and we hope as many of our guests as possible will stay with us to enjoy the full programme.

“There will be a lot going on in the lunch break including a live auction and our popular Head and Tails game, sponsored this year by Hencote Estate, which will be raising money for charity. There’s a wonderful prize for the winner – a two-night stay in a luxury glamping lodge, breakfast and dinner for two.

“I am sure there will be a great deal of interest in the game with such a terrific prize on offer. I would like to let our guests know there will be no card facility available for this part of the day but we will be delighted to take your cash donations on behalf of our charity partners.

“We will have a top comedian entertaining during the lunch interval and our Master of Ceremonies will once again this year be former England international Chris Cowdrey.”