Dechra revenue jumps 17%

By James Pugh | Shrewsbury | Business | Published:

Animal medicine maker Dechra, which has a site in Shropshire, said trading was "strong" and in line with expectations in its recently completed financial year, as its core business continued to deliver.

Dechra's operation at Sansaw Business Park near Shrewsbury

The firm, which has a key operation at Sansaw Business Park near Shrewsbury, said group revenue was up about 17 per cent for the year ending June 30.

Meanwhile, European Pharmaceuticals revenue growth was up about 18 per cent and North America Pharmaceuticals revenue growth up about 15 per cent.

Ian Page, Dechra chief executive, said: "We are pleased to have delivered another year of strong revenue growth.

"This has been driven from our core portfolio, good market penetration and realisation of significant Le Vet revenue synergies. In addition the newly acquired Caledonian and Venco businesses have performed well."

In October, Dechra agreed to buy equine business Caledonian Holdings Ltd for £4.4 million and animal vaccines firm Laboratorios Vencofarma do Brasil Ltda for £37.8 million.

