Shropshire firm expanding with takeover

Adams Morey, which has its headquarters in Southampton, will continue under its current name.

Derek Passant, chief executive of Greenhous Group, which is based at Osbaston, near Telford, said: “The Greenhous Group will continue to operate Adams Morey under that name representing the DAF franchise and will uphold those levels of customer service at all of its eight sites.

“I welcome the 300-plus staff of Adams Morey to our company and look forward to further prosperity for Adams Morey."

Adams Morey, founded in 1952, started selling trucks when DAF first came into the UK market in 1973.

Greenhouse, which was founded in 1912, has eight sites across the West Midlands and Mid Wales including DAF dealerships in Birmingham, Shrewsbury, Telford and Willenhall.