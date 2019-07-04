Museum idea to revitalise Wellington Market

The historic market is up for sale, little more than 12 months after the company managing the site pledged to invest in its future.

But its uncertain future did nothing to stop members of community promotion group Love Wellington coming up with ideas on how it might be changed to attract new visitors.

The meeting was held at the town's new Orbit cinema, and discussed a variety of ways to enhance not only the market, but the town centre as a whole.

Sally Themans, of Love Wellington, said: "There are some positive and exciting things currently going on in Wellington, such as the opening of The Orbit, an initiative to improve the fronts of buildings and a grant scheme designed to help new businesses to invest and fill vacant shops.

“We also discussed some ideas for the market which included the possibility of an exhibition space, museum or archive centre."

Love Wellington, which is supported by Telford & Wrekin Council and Wellington Council, was set up to bring more visitors and businesses to the town.