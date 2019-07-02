Help on hand to make the move from mate to manager

Carol Ewels and Sheila Henshall, of the Always Consult business consultancy, will share some of the secrets of making the move from mate to manager at the event on July 9 being organised by the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin.

The pair, part of the hub's extended team of Growth Hub Gurus, will look at the most common pitfalls faced by new managers and help give ideas about how to overcome them.

Claire Critchell, manager of the growth hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the event would be highly informative.

"The session will help people either looking to get into management or just starting off in a leadership role to understand some of the issues which may prevent them starting their new role as successfully as they would hope.

"Carol and Sheila will look at some of the specific actions which will tackle these issues effectively in a fully-interactive way, working together with delegates to explore solutions."

Claire said the workshop would look at the ten most common pitfalls – and possible solutions – so that new managers had the best possible chance of making a smooth transition.

The three-hour session gets under way at 9.15am at the hub's base at the University of Wolverhampton Innovation Centre in Priorslee.

To book a ticket for the event visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/from-mate-to-manager-tickets-60920660335?aff=ebapi