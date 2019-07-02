Ellesmere-based Fabdec leads in innovation with UK-first laser welder

The purchase of the Pillowplate laser welding system will allow Ellesmere-based Fabdec to increase capacity and manufacture both standard or bespoke heat exchanger plates up to two metres wide by seven metres long for dairy, brewery and other process industries that require cooling, heating and heat recovery applications.

This is alongside improving operator safety and product quality using automated processes.

The welder also reduces the number of consumables required for optimum operation, also providing significant energy savings and improving Fabdec's sustainable credentials.

This investment marks a period of expansion for Fabdec following strong annual results and is set to be followed by further investment in a new hydraulic press and PV solar panel installation later in the summer.

Chris Powell, managing director at Fabdec, said: "We are always looking for ways to improve our manufacturing process and drive the industry forward through innovation. Bringing this new machine to the UK market further demonstrates this commitment.

"This investment allows us to scale up effectively following a very successful year and takes the business to a new level by increasing capacity, safety, improving the working environment and quality.

"It also means that we can further improve our sustainability credentials, which is something that we're incredibly passionate about. We have very exciting plans to create further energy savings in 2019, and we're proud that we can lead the way on this issue in the sector.

"We are already experiencing the benefits of the new machine since its installation in April and we're incredibly excited to lead the way for British manufacturing on this front."