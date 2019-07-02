Accountants support thousands of firms on the road to digitalisation

When the Government announced their plans for Making Tax Digital (MTD), WR launched ‘Go Digital: MTD’; a campaign offering free advice on the impact and outcome MTD will have on the local business community, providing guidance on how to embrace technology to become compliant.

Making Tax Digital is a Government initiative designed to support HMRC’s plans of becoming a fully digital based tax system.

These plans will affect a wide range of taxpayers, including most businesses, self-employed professionals, and landlords. The ‘new and improved’ tax system will require the majority of business owners to maintain digital records using compatible software.

Whittingham Riddell has a specialist team focused on Cloud Accounting and digital technologies and are Xero Platinum Partners and Platinum ProAdvisors of QuickBooks. Since the start of the campaign, the experienced Cloud team at WR have converted nearly 1,000 businesses to a Cloud based accounting solution, with many more in the pipeline.

By embracing technology, businesses can gain much more than MTD compliance.

Whilst moving to a Cloud based accounting software will future proof your business; it additionally offers a significant number of benefits to revolutionise the way small businesses in particular, manage accounting processes such as invoicing, expense claims, taxes, reporting and credit control, all from a compatible device from anywhere at any time.

However, the benefits of embracing technology doesn’t stop there. Connected apps let you share data between third-party software and the accounting software, offering improved usability, valuable time-savings and enhanced reporting and functionality.

The firm is set to release dates for ‘Go Digital: enhanced’ – a workshop designed to take a business to the next level with technology. The sessions will look at embedding a full digital suite into a business, which will advance and enhance additional areas of the business, whilst also improving the visibility of key performance indicators for a business, which will in turn help drive business success.

Andrew Richardson, Senior Manager and Cloud Consultant, said: “Although Making Tax Digital was the first stepping stone for many businesses towards their digital transformation, there is so much more available now.

“Our team have worked with and implemented Cloud software solutions for businesses and charities of all sizes, who all want to see more from the numbers behind their business in real time. Cloud technologies automate many admin processes making information more easily accessible and useful.

“By building a digital suite, with all the apps available in the Cloud eco-system, business can look very different and much more rewarding.

“At Whittingham Riddell, we want to help local businesses succeed and our enhanced Go Digital workshops will offer an insight into a new world. I look forward to working with more of you.”

To book a place on the next phase of the Go Digital workshops, visit www.whittinghamriddell.co.uk/go-digital-cloud