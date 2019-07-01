Telford's role in defence 'powerhouse' praised by minister - with video and pictures

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew said the merger of German firm Rheinmetall and Telford-based BAE Systems Land UK will form a new "powerhouse" in the UK military vehicle sector.

The partnership will see the companies combine their market-leading specialisms to compete on a global scale in designing, building and supporting military vehicles.

Defence Minister rides a tank in Telford

Mr Andrew said it will sustain about 450 jobs and preserve key technology and engineering skills in the West Midlands.

He was speaking at the official launch of the the venture yesterday, which will be known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) and headquartered at the BAE Systems site in Hadley Park.

Mr Andrew said: "What we are seeing today is the birth of a new powerhouse for UK-based military vehicle design, manufacturing and support.

"It is a clear vote of confidence, not just for the workforce here in Telford, but also for West Midlands manufacturing. It is delivering the equipment our army needs who work so hard to keep our country safe.

The landmark merger will create a new powerhouse in the UK military vehicle sector

Advertising

"The new venture supports vital jobs and skills, and builds on the highly skilled workforce the region has had for decades, safeguarding more than 400 jobs here in Telford.

"It is a prime example of how the defence sector is benefitting every regional economy in the UK and showcasing the best of British engineering on an international stage."

During his visit the minister was shown around the site in Telford, which is well-known for the British Army's Challenger 2 battle tank.

He also met with senior figures and apprentices to see first-hand how they are going to support the UK's Armed Forces.

Advertising

Stuart Andrew during the visit

"I am hugely impressed with the facilities I have seen here already and have heard so much about the fantastic workforce we have here," he said.

"You are contributing hugely to UK capability, giving the British Army cutting edge technology and equipment to give them the winning edge on the battlefield."

Mr Andrew was also given the chance to ride in the Boxer armoured vehicle along the site's test track.

"A lot of my colleagues think I have one of the coolest jobs in Government and today's experience shows that. This is a great vehicle and it is good to see the capability it has. There is a big export potential for the Boxer," he added.