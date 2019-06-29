Collaboration set to breath new life into Newtown shopping centre

Quartix has signed a lease with property owner EvaBuild Developments with the aim of bringing together under one roof more than 120 employees based in Newtown to allow for further growth.

The collaboration between the companies began nearly a year ago. EvaBuild, having been unsuccessful in attracting a marque retailer to the former Co-Op Supermarket, approached Quartix to see if it could help with the company’s continuing expansion by transforming the building into a bespoke designed, open plan office.

Quartix said it was particularly attracted to EvaBuild’s vision to provide a modern office environment, a key element of which was the design and re-configuration of the adjacent car park for its staff. The car park will accommodate electric car charging points and bicycle storage facilities for employees as part of Quartix’s cycle to work scheme.

“It’s exciting that Quartix has grown so much that this move is necessary to keep developing,” said Andy Walter, chief executive and one of the company’s four founding members.

“We are committed to staying in Newtown long-term, offering employment opportunities as we further expand the business.”

It retained selling agents, Towler Shaw Roberts LLP to manage the site, advise on the viability of the project and negotiate terms for the new lease with Quartix.

The project to regenerate the Ladywell Centre has been supported by Powys County Council planning department and is being assisted by the Town Centre Loan Scheme.

Directors Nick Evans and Dan Jones said: “This is great news for Newtown, as a major employer is committing to staying and growing in the town long term, securing skilled jobs. Bringing Quartix’s Newtown workforce together under one roof will organically increase footfall in the town centre and free up parking in neighbouring car parks.”

“EvaBuild is a Newtown company that is investing in the town and using local tradespeople wherever possible. We are certain that the benefits of this move will be felt by many businesses in Newtown, as it will bring more than 100 people into the town centre who will undoubtedly shop and use the local facilities.”

Toby Shaw, partner at Towler Shaw Roberts LLP, said: “This was a complex deal but is a great illustration of what can be achieved by all parties working closely together with a common goal. We are pleased to have been instrumental in negotiating the terms of this deal.”