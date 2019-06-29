Delays for drivers in Oswestry due to store work

Three-way traffic lights were in place in Shrewsbury Road on Friday to allow junction improvements to be carried out.

Contractors building the new Morrisons store are currently working on the junction on the B4579 with College Road.

Initial work began back in March after years of uncertainty regarding the future of the Smithfield site which was once home to the livestock market.

The scheme was due to include a petrol station, but that was scrapped in October and plans were scaled back.

Originally a supermarket was going to be joined by other outlets, including a cinema, restaurant and a McDonald's, however the plans fell through.

Morrisons, which already has a store in the town employing 100 people, has said it will create 60 additional jobs for local people.

It is not clear when the development will be finished but Shropshire Council's highways department said it is likely roadworks will be in place until August 16.